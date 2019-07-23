NOW HIRING – part-time cook; $13.91 to start

Charlevoix County Commission on Aging is seeking a part time Cook for the Senior Centers within Charlevoix County. This position would work part-time in all Senior Centers in Charlevoix, East Jordan and Boyne City. This position would work in all of the Senior Centers weekly depending on the locations highest need. The position will also cover in centers where the regular cook is absent. This position is Monday through Friday, between the hours of 7:30a-2p for 25 hours a week, start & end time dependent upon need but guaranteed 25 hours weekly. From May to September the Wednesday hours would be 2p-7p for night dinners. No holidays or weekends. This position is responsible for the daily preparation and cooking of the congregate and home delivered meals for Charlevoix County residents. The right person needs a positive perspective and love to work with seniors, and for seniors, on an independent basis. It is preferred to have cooking experience for large crowds. They should be outgoing, dependable, flexible and have effective communication skills. They must possess the physical abilities to lift to 50 pounds maximum and transfer items to and from vehicles and/or dining and office facilities. They must possess a valid driver’s license to travel from one location to another. They must pass a physical, drug test and background check. Starting pay is $13.91an hour and no benefits are provided. Mileage will be paid if a Fleet of County vehicle is unavailable. Applications are available for download from the Charlevoix County website “Employment Opportunities” page, and need to be submitted either via email to administration@charlevoixcounty.org, or via mail to: Human Resources, 301 State St., Charlevoix, MI 49720. Charlevoix County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.