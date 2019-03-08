BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
NOW HIRING – Cook wanted at The Brook

— March 8, 2019
Cook wanted at The Brook
The Brook of Boyne City is looking for a part-time cook 3-4 days per week at our independent and assisted living community. We are looking for someone to prepare and provide quality home cooked meals to residents in a cost-effective, efficient manner. 2 years experience cooking for larger groups is preferred. Accumulated paid time off, holiday compensation, health insurance plan. $12.00/hour. You may apply on Indeed.com, BrookRetirement.com, or stop in at 701 Vogel Street, Boyne City to fill out an application. EOE
Deadline: March 15th.

