NOW HIRING – Cook wanted at The Brook

Cook wanted at The Brook

The Brook of Boyne City is looking for a part-time cook …

Cook wanted at The Brook

The Brook of Boyne City is looking for a part-time cook 3-4 days per week at our independent and assisted living community. We are looking for someone to prepare and provide quality home cooked meals to residents in a cost-effective, efficient manner. 2 years experience cooking for larger groups is preferred. Accumulated paid time off, holiday compensation, health insurance plan. $12.00/hour. You may apply on Indeed.com, BrookRetirement.com, or stop in at 701 Vogel Street, Boyne City to fill out an application. EOE

Deadline: March 15th.