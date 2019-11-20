NOW HIRING – Business manager

The Brook of Boyne City has an exceptional opportunity for a RN/LPN Clinical Business Manager. The Brook offers Independent and Assisted Living care for seniors in our 42 unit facility. This person is responsible with the overall day to day operations of the community including the clinical operations and will work in collaboration with the Corporate Support Staff.

Responsibilities:

• Coordination of services for residents (independent and assisted living)

• Quality management initiatives

• Work with community providers and referral sources

• Communication with residents and families

• Representing The Brook within the community

• Staff hiring, training and scheduling

• Oversight of food service company

• Oversight of activities

• Billing and payroll processing

Qualifications:

• Must have RN or LPN nursing license. (Nothing else be considered.)

• Must have at least 2 years of supervisory experience overseeing staff.

• Have high degree of professionalism/flexibility in performing duties.

• Handle multiple priorities in a stressful situation.

• Assist with problem resolution.

• Demonstrates a high level of caring and patience with residents and family members

• On call required

Monday through Friday day shift.

$22 – $25 hourly

The Brook of Boyne City is located at 701 Vogel St. in Boyne City.

kim@brookretirement.org

http://www.brookretirement.com