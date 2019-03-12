NOW HIRING: Boyne public works seasonal staff

PUBLIC WORKS SEASONAL STAFF
Pay Rate: $10.00 per hour (2019)
Hours: 40 hours per week (Monday to Friday, 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM)
Term: 15 weeks (April through September)
QUALIFICATIONS:
Must be at least 18 years of age
Must possess a valid driver’s license with a history that does not create liability concerns for the city
Must be able to stand, walk, sit, squat, reach, lift up to 30 lbs and bend frequently
Must pass a background check & reference check prior to employment
Must supply their own work clothing acceptable to the city
City will furnish all personal protective equipment at no cost for use during employment. Seasonal Laborers will be provided OSHA approved safety footwear up to a $50 limit
HOW TO APPLY:
Interested applicants should email their resume and list of three references to: Tim Faas (Director of Public Works) at maintenance@boynecity.com on/or before 3:30 PM April 1, 2019.
Alternatively, applicants can drop off their resume and three references at City Hall on/or before 3:30 PM April 1, 2019.
