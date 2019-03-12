NOW HIRING: Boyne public works seasonal staff

PUBLIC WORKS SEASONAL STAFF

Pay Rate: $10.00 per hour (2019)

Hours: 40 hours per week (Monday to …

Hours: 40 hours per week (Monday to Friday, 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM)

Term: 15 weeks (April through September)

JOB DESCRIPTION:The Public Works Department is seeking three (3) seasonal laborers to assist the full-time staff with the following functions involving road maintenance, parks maintenance and building maintenance activities:• Performs general clean-up of city parks during the summer season• Performs routine house-keeping tasks at the public works facility• Assists the Building Maintenance/Construction staff with a variety of facility projects• Performs manual labor such as; mowing, shoveling, digging, raking, sweeping, emptying refuse containers, tree & bush trimming, weeding beds, trail maintenance, etc.• Operates light equipment such as; lawn mowers, string trimmers, etc.• Operates a ½ ton pick-up truck, or similar class vehicle• Assists with support for various festivals and special events• Performs other related duties

QUALIFICATIONS:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must possess a valid driver’s license with a history that does not create liability concerns for the city

Must be able to stand, walk, sit, squat, reach, lift up to 30 lbs and bend frequently

Must pass a background check & reference check prior to employment

Must supply their own work clothing acceptable to the city

City will furnish all personal protective equipment at no cost for use during employment. Seasonal Laborers will be provided OSHA approved safety footwear up to a $50 limit

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested applicants should email their resume and list of three references to: Tim Faas (Director of Public Works) at maintenance@boynecity.com on/or before 3:30 PM April 1, 2019.

Alternatively, applicants can drop off their resume and three references at City Hall on/or before 3:30 PM April 1, 2019.