NOW HIRING – Administrative Coordinator needed

Now Hiring

Due to a promotion within the organization, Bay View Association is seeking a customer service oriented person to fill the role of Administrative Coordinator.

The candidate will join our year-round team in helping achieve the organization’s mission.

This is a salaried, full-time position responsible for a wide variety of tasks relating to office management and written and verbal communications with members, committees, the Board, and the general public.

The salary range is $35,000-$40,000 per year with a comprehensive benefits package including health and dental insurance, generous retirement plan, vacation and personal days, and employee discounts on programming.

For full job description go to www.bayviewassociation.org.

To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and a professional reference list to:

hr@bayviewassociation.org

or mail to

P.O. Box 583, Petoskey, MI 49770

No phone calls please.

Deadline to apply is November 22, 2019.