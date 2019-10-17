NOW HIRING: 2 buildings & grounds positions

NOW HIRING

Bay View Assoc. Hiring 2 Bldgs & Grounds personnel

The Bay View Association is seeking to fill two salaried year-round positions with benefits in our Buildings and Grounds Department. Bay View offers a comprehensive benefits package including health and dental insurance, generous retirement plan, vacation and personal days, and flexible schedule during the off season.

The Assistant Buildings and Grounds Supervisor oversees the grounds crew that maintain the Association’s parks and common areas. This position responsible for a wide variety of tasks relating to grounds maintenance. Candidates that also have building maintenance experience is preferred. This position also includes some office and administrative tasks. The positions report to the Buildings and Grounds Superintendent. The annual salary range is $40,000 to $50,000.

Buildings and Grounds Maintenance is tasked with assisting in the maintenance of the Association’s 30+ buildings. This position is responsible for a wide variety of tasks relating to building maintenance. Familiarity with carpentry, plumbing, electrical and painting is preferred. Will train the right candidate. The salary range is $35,000- $40,000 per year.

For full job descriptions go to http://www.bayviewassociation.org/job.htm. To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and a professional reference list to: hr@bayviewassociation.org; or mail to P.O. Box 583, Petoskey, MI 49770 by October 25. Candidates may also fill out an application in person by appointment by calling 231-347-1240.