NOTICE: Voting accuracy test

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the May 7, 2019 Special Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions.
Please see below for the dates, times, and locations.
Banks Township
April 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
6520 Center Street
Ellsworth, MI 49729
Bay Township
April 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.
05045 Boyne City Road,
Boyne City, MI 49712 Chandler Township
April 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
07620 Chandler Hill Road,
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Hudson Township
April 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
07865 Reynolds Rd.,
Elmira, MI 49730
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CHERYL POTTER BROWE
Charlevoix County Clerk