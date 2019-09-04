NOTICE: tree planting bids

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 118

Sealed bids are now being accepted by the City of Boyne City for Tree Planting services at various locations throughout the City.

Bids will be received in a clearly marked envelope, Tree Planting Services Bid 2019, until 11:00 A.M., local time, September 16, 2019 at the Boyne City – City Hall, 319 North Lake Street, Boyne City, MI 49712 at which time they shall be publicly opened and read.

The City of Boyne City reserves the right to reject any or all bids and waive any irregularities in its best interest.

Complete specifications are available at City Hall

Cindy Grice

City Clerk/ City Treasurer