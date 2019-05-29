NOTICE: Transportation authority public hearing

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 132

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

The regular meeting of the Charlevoix County Transportation Authority scheduled for Tuesday, …

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

The regular meeting of the Charlevoix County Transportation Authority scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 has been moved to Eveline Township Hall, 08525 Ferry Road, East Jordan, MI 49727, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. There will be a public hearing to discuss Ironton Ferry Hours.