NOTICE: Transportation authority public hearing

May 29, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
132
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY
The regular meeting of the Charlevoix County Transportation Authority scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioner Room, 203 Antrim Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 has been moved to Eveline Township Hall, 08525 Ferry Road, East Jordan, MI 49727, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. There will be a public hearing to discuss Ironton Ferry Hours.

Leave a Reply