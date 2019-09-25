NOTICE: Street vacation public hearing

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant …

CITY OF BOYNE CITY PUBLIC HEARING FOR A STREET VACATION

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to rules and regulations as outlined as per Chapter 54 of the Boyne City Code of Ordinances, Article II Vacating Streets or Alleys section 54-26, a Public Hearing will be held at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at noon in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 319 N. Lake Street, to review the following:

The petitioner is proposing to vacate the entirety of Balsam Place from Woodland Drive to Shady Lane.

More details and a map of the street in question are available for review at the Boyne City Planning Department during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All property owners abutting this street will be notified by U. S. Mail of this hearing.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing and participate in discussion.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, any input for or against the request can be submitted to the City Planner, Scott McPherson, prior to the public hearing.

For further information contact the City Planner at 319 N. Lake Street, or call 231-582-0343.