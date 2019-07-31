NOTICE: Siluriformes fish recall

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2019 – Premium Foods USA, Inc., a Woodside, N.Y. establishment and importer of record, is recalling approximately 76,025 pounds of various Siluriformesfish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. Additionally, the products were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar, countries ineligible to export Siluriformes fish product to the United States. The various Siluriformes fish items were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to the United States on various dates from March 26, 2018 through March 8, 2019. The spreadsheetcontains a list of products subject to recall. These items were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact KM Chowdhury, Manager, Premium Foods USA, Inc., at info@premiumfoods.us. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.