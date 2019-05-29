NOTICE: Request for alley vacation

CITY OF BOYNE CITY PUBLIC HEARING

FOR AN ALLEY VACATION REQUEST

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to rules and regulations as outlined in the Streets and Alley Vacation Ordinance A-42, a Public Hearing will be held at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 9, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall, 319 N. Lake Street, to review the following:

An application for the vacation of a public way has been submitted by Richard Wright, 920 Edmund Street. Requested for vacation is a portion of the alley between Edmund and Division, 132’ west of Hull be vacated. The alley as platted provided access between Hull Street and Houghtlin Street, The portion of the alley that is proposed to be vacated is 16.5 wide and 198 feet in length. More details and a map of the alley is available for review at the Boyne City Planning Department during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All property owners abutting this street will be notified by U. S. Mail of this hearing. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing and participate in the discussion. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, any input in regards to the request can be submitted prior to the public hearing in person, by mail or email. For further information contact the City Planner Scott McPherson at 319 N. Lake Street, or call 231-582-0343, email smcpherson@boynecity.com.