NOTICE: Pot business prohibition ordinance second reading

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE 34-9 AND 34-10 …

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE 34-9 AND 34-10 TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on December 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. ordinances 34-9 and 34-10 were presented to prohibit marihuana establishments within the City of Boyne City as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act was presented as a first reading.

A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Second Reading: Tuesday, February 12, 2019