NOTICE: Pot business prohibition ordinance second reading

— January 30, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE 34-9 AND 34-10 TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS
At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on December 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. ordinances 34-9 and 34-10 were presented to prohibit marihuana establishments within the City of Boyne City as defined by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act was presented as a first reading.
A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.
First Reading: Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Second Reading: Tuesday, February 12, 2019

