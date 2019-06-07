NOTICE: Pork pizza recall

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 – Table 87 Frozen, LLC., a Brooklyn, N.Y. firm, is recalling approximately 649 pounds of frozen pizza products that contain pork that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The frozen prosciutto pizza products were produced from April 1, 2019 through June 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC code 804879558286. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51192” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations, as well as through online sales, nationwide. The problem was discovered on June 4, 2019, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS inquiring as to whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Robert Cucco, President, Table 87 Frozen, LLC., at (718) 287-8700. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.