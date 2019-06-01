NOTICE: Perdue poultry recall

|
PERDUE FOODS LLC RECALLS PERDUE SIMPLY SMART ORGANICS POULTRY PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION
|Perdue Foods LLC., a Bridgewater, Va. establishment, is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone material, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered after FSIS and the company received consumer complaints.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Media with questions about the recall can contact Bill See, Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, Perdue Foods, LLC., at (410) 341-2533. Consumers should call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703.
Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.
|
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.
Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.
|
USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS
|Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
|
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).