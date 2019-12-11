NOTICE: Parks & Rec plan comment period

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Charlevoix County is currently working on the proposed 2020 – 2024 Parks & Recreation Plan. Charlevoix County has opened the required 30-day public comment period on the proposed plan. The comment period will be open from December 6, 2019 through January 6, 2020.

The draft plan is available for review on the County website www.charlevoixcounty.org or may be viewed at the Parks & Planning Department, Charlevoix County Building, 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720. Please direct email comments to Carrie Klingelsmith, Project Planner, at cklingelsmith@bria2.com. Written comments may also be mailed to the Parks & Planning Department at the address above. If you have any questions, please call the Parks & Planning Department at (231) 547-7234.