NOTICE: Name change

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 60

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

In the matter of Charles Jonathan Vallance, File No. 19-012763-NC

NOTICE …

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on April 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Charlevoix Probate Court, 301 State Street, Charlevoix MI before Judge Valerie K. Snyder (P54732) for the following purpose:

To hear the petition to change name filed by Sue Ann Vallance requesting the name of Charles Jonathan Vallance be changed to Jonathan Charles Vallance.

Sue Ann Vallance

344 Terrace Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 881-6445