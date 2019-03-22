NOTICE: Name change
March 22, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
In the matter of Charles Jonathan Vallance, File No. 19-012763-NC
In the matter of Charles Jonathan Vallance, File No. 19-012763-NC
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on April 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Charlevoix Probate Court, 301 State Street, Charlevoix MI before Judge Valerie K. Snyder (P54732) for the following purpose:
To hear the petition to change name filed by Sue Ann Vallance requesting the name of Charles Jonathan Vallance be changed to Jonathan Charles Vallance.
Sue Ann Vallance
344 Terrace Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 881-6445