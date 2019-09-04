NOTICE: Mihelich claims notice

Gazette

News Boyne City Gazette 105

CLAIMS NOTICE

THE MIHELICH FAMILY TRUST

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Your interest in the estate may be barred …

CLAIMS NOTICE

THE MIHELICH FAMILY TRUST

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES:

Your interest in the estate may be barred or affected by the following:

The decedent, WARD H. MIHELICH, whose last known address was 922 B Pleasant Ave, Boyne City, MI 49712, died August 14, 2019.

By trust indenture dated the 30th day of August, 2011, the decedent established the MIHELICH FAMILY Trust.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the trust estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Successor Trustee, Robert A. Myers, 500 East Shantz Ave, Oakwood, OH 45409, within four months of the date of publication of this notice.

Notice is further given that the trust estate will be thereafter assigned and distributed to those entitled to it.

THIS NOTICE IS PUBLISHED ON SEPTEMBER 4, 2019.

KEVIN G. KLEVORN (P35531)

KLEVORN & KLEVORN

Attorneys for the Trustee

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-7911