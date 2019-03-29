NOTICE: March 27 Charlevoix County Board synopsis

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS MARCH 27, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on March 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved to reappoint Don Voisin to the Jury Board.

Motion approved Resolution #19-031, Retirement of Debra Storm.

Motion approved Resolution #19-032, Notice of Public Hearing on the Phase 3 Natural Trust Fund Resources.

Motion approved Resolution #19-033, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Application 2019.

Motion approved Resolution #19-034, Purchase of Delinquent Taxes.

Motion approved Resolution #19-035, Light Bulbs.

Motion approved Resolution #19-036, Michigan Community Resolution and Intergovernmental Agreement to Manage Floodplain Development for the National Flood Insurance Program.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:24 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk