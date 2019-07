NOTICE: M-75 sewer leak

Free

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 119

Public Notification

On Friday July 19, 2019 at approximately 11:30 am a contractor working on a …

Public Notification

On Friday July 19, 2019 at approximately 11:30 am a contractor working on a new sewer force main along M-75 hit the existing force main causing it to leak.

They line was reapired and put back in service.

EGLE and the Northwest Michigan Health Department were notified and appropriate actions were taken.

If you have any questions contact – Mark Fowler, Superintendent of W/WW at 582-6656.