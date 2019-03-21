NOTICE: M-75 project meeting April 16

Events

Free

News Boyne City Gazette 108

MDOT is holding a public meeting on Tuesday April 16 in the Boyne City Commission …

MDOT is holding a public meeting on Tuesday April 16 in the Boyne City Commission Chambers between 5-6:30 p.m. in order to outline its plans to mill and resurface M-75 throughout much of the city this spring.

The 3-mile long project extends from Air Industrial Park Road to East Street, then along East Street to State Street, then along State Street/M-75 to Old State Road in Charlevoix County.

The work will be done sometime between April 22 and June 7.

For more information, attend the open-house meeting, or contact Tim Faas, Boyne City Director of Public Works, at 582-0375.