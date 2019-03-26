NOTICE: library budget hearing

The Boyne District Library will hold a Public Hearing at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the library at 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, Michigan for the purpose of hearing oral comments, and considering written comments from the public concerning the proposed Annual Budget for the fiscal year 2019/2020.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or submit comments. Said budget is available for review prior to the Public Hearing at the Boyne District Library, 201 East Main Street, Boyne City, between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing