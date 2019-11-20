NOTICE: Julius D. Kowalski estate

STATE OF MICHIGAN
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
FILE NO. 19-012734-DE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENTS ESTATE
Estate of Julius D. Kowalski, Date of Birth: 06/28/1959
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Julius D. Kowalski, died on January 1, 2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia Anderson, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice
This notice is published on November 20, 2019.
Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)
215 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-7911
Cynthia Anderson
526 North Lake Street, Lot #132
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 715-6374