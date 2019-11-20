NOTICE: Julius D. Kowalski estate

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

FILE NO. 19-012734-DE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENTS ESTATE

Estate of Julius D. Kowalski, Date of Birth: 06/28/1959

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, Julius D. Kowalski, died on January 1, 2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Cynthia Anderson, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice

This notice is published on November 20, 2019.

Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-7911

Cynthia Anderson

526 North Lake Street, Lot #132

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 715-6374