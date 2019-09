NOTICE: General Election Nov. 5

ELECTION NOTICE NOTICE OF GENERAL CITY ELECTION TO THE ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN TO BE …

ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF GENERAL

CITY ELECTION

TO THE ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 5, 2019

To the qualified electors of the following Cities/Townships notice is hereby given that a General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices: (if any)

City of Boyne City,

Precinct 16 City Commissioners

City of East Jordan,

Precinct 21 City Commissioners

City of Charlevoix

Ward 1 Council Member

City of Charlevoix

Ward 2 Council Member

City of Charlevoix

Ward 3 Council Member

Voting on the following proposal (s): (if any)

BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL 3 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne Falls Public Schools, 01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls, Michigan 49713-0356, telephone: (231) 549-2211.

VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SCHOOL BUS PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $460,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area Schools, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-256 I.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.

Debbie Whitman, Clerk

Corwith Township

8170 Mill Street

Vanderbilt, MI 49795

989-619-6943

Cindy Grice, Clerk/Treasurer

City of Boyne City

319 N. Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

231-582-6597

Joyce Golding, Clerk

City of Charlevoix

210 State Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-3270

Cheltzi Wilson, Clerk

City of East Jordan

201 Main Street

East Jordan, MI 49727

231-536-3381

Cindi Lambdin, Clerk

Hudson Township

04621 Woodin Road

Vanderbilt, MI 49795

989-464-9009

Lynn M. Sparks, Clerk

Boyne Valley Township

2489 Railroad St

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

231-549-3436

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk

203 Antrim Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-7200

The Polls of said election will be open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will remain open until 8 o’clock p.m. of said day of election.

List of all polling place locations:

Boyne Valley Township Hall

(231) 549-3130

2489 Railroad St.,

Boyne Falls, 49713

Corwith Township Hall

(989) 983-2865

8170 Mill Street,

Vanderbilt, MI 49795

Hudson Township Hall

(231) 549-2646

07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730

Boyne City Hall

(231) 582-6597

319 N. Lake St, Boyne City, 49712

Charlevoix City Hall

(231) 547-3270

210 State St., Charlevoix, 49720

East Jordan City Hall

(231) 536-3381

201Main Street, East Jordan, 49727