NOTICE: Full-time dispatcher needed— January 17, 2019
FULL-TIME TRANSIT DISPATCHER
Charlevoix County Transit is accepting applications for a full-time dispatch position. A full job description and application is available at the Transit Office, 1050 Brockway, Boyne City or by contacting Transit via email info@cctransit.org. Applications are also available on the Charlevoix County Website www.charlevoixcounty.org. Competitive wage/benefit package. Deadline: February 1, 2019. Charlevoix County is an Equal Opportunity Employer
