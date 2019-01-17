NOTICE: Full-time dispatcher needed

FULL-TIME TRANSIT DISPATCHER

Charlevoix County Transit is accepting applications for a full-time dispatch position. A full job description and application is available at the Transit Office, 1050 Brockway, Boyne City or by contacting Transit via email info@cctransit.org. Applications are also available on the Charlevoix County Website www.charlevoixcounty.org. Competitive wage/benefit package. Deadline: February 1, 2019. Charlevoix County is an Equal Opportunity Employer