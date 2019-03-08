NOTICE: Floodplain ordinance

ORDINANCE

ORDINANCE

ADDRESSING FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT PROVISIONS OF THE STATE CONSTRUCTION CODE

Community Name: City of Boyne City, County: Charlevoix County

Ordinance number 2019-02-021

An Ordinance Amendment to Designate an enforcing agency to discharge the responsibility of the City, of Boyne City located in Charlevoix County, and to designate regulated flood hazard areas under the provisions of the State Construction Code Act, Act NO. 230 of the Public Acts of 1972, as amended.



The City, of Boyne City ordains:

Section 1. AGENCY DESIGNATED.

Pursuant to the provisions of the state construction code, in accordance with Section 8b(6) of Act 230, of the Public Acts of 1972, as amended, the Charlevoix County Department Building Safety of the County, of Charlevoix is hereby designated as the enforcing agency to discharge the responsibility of the City, of Boyne City under Act 230, of the Public Acts of 1972, as amended, State of Michigan. The County of Charlevoix County assumes responsibility for the administration and enforcement of said Act through out the corporate limits of the community adopting this ordinance.

Section 2. CODE APPENDIX ENFORCED. Pursuant to the provisions of the state construction code, in accordance with Section 8b(6) of Act 230, of the Public Acts of 1972, as amended, Appendix G of the Michigan Building Code shall be enforced by the enforcing agency within the jurisdiction of the community adopting this ordinance.

Section 3. DESIGNATION OF REGULATED FLOOD PRONE HAZARD AREAS. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Insurance Study (FIS) Entitled “Charlevoix County Michigan (All Jurisdictions)” and dated May 16, 2019 and the Flood Insurance Rate Maps(s) (FIRMS) panel number(s) of 26029CIND1A, 26029CIND2A,

26029C0531C, 26029C0532C,

26029C0553C, 26029C0534C,

26029C0551, 26029C0553C,

and C26029C0554C dated May 16, 2019 are adopted by reference for the purposes of administration of the Michigan Construction Code, and declared to be a part of Section 1612.3 of the Michigan Building Code, and to provide the content of the “Flood Hazards” section of Table R301.2(1) of the Michigan Residential Code.

Section 4. REPEALS. All ordinances inconsistent with the provisions of the ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 5. PUBLICATION. This ordinance shall be effective after legal publication and in accordance with the provision of the Act governing same.

Adopted this 26th day of February, 2019.

This ordinance duly adopted on February 26, 2019 at a regular meeting of the City of Boyne City and will become effective March 21, 2019.