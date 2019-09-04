NOTICE: Evelyn L. Dodds, notice to creditors

STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
FILE NO. 19-012827-DE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENTS ESTATE
Estate of Evelyn L. Dodds, …
STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX FILE NO. 19-012827-DE NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENTS ESTATE
Estate of Evelyn L. Dodds, Date of Birth 08/25/1926
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, Evelyn L. Dodds, died on April 22, 2013
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dolores Y. Skiera, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice
This notice is published on September 4, 2019.
Richard P. Carroll (P38807)
310 W. Front Street, Ste. #409
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 929-3258
Delores Y. Skiera, Personal Representative
816 E. Eighth Street
Traverse City, MI 49686
(231) 947-4185