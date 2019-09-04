NOTICE: Evelyn L. Dodds, notice to creditors

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 117

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

FILE NO. 19-012827-DE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENTS ESTATE

Estate of Evelyn L. Dodds, …

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

FILE NO. 19-012827-DE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENTS ESTATE

Estate of Evelyn L. Dodds, Date of Birth 08/25/1926

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, Evelyn L. Dodds, died on April 22, 2013

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Dolores Y. Skiera, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice

This notice is published on September 4, 2019.

Richard P. Carroll (P38807)

310 W. Front Street, Ste. #409

Traverse City, MI 49684

(231) 929-3258

Delores Y. Skiera, Personal Representative

816 E. Eighth Street

Traverse City, MI 49686

(231) 947-4185