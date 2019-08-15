NOTICE: Estate of William Richard Brooks

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

FILE NO. 19-012824-DE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENTS ESTATE

Estate of William Richard Brooks, Date of Birth: 01/03/1950

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, William Richard Brooks, died on July 17, 2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christine Brooks, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice

This notice is published on August 14, 2019.

Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-7911

Christine Brooks, Personal Representative

2833 Boyne City Road

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 675-8373