NOTICE: Estate of William Richard Brooks

STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
FILE NO. 19-012824-DE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENTS ESTATE
Estate of William Richard Brooks, Date of Birth: 01/03/1950
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, William Richard Brooks, died on July 17, 2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Christine Brooks, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice
This notice is published on August 14, 2019.
Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)
215 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-7911
Christine Brooks, Personal Representative
2833 Boyne City Road
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 675-8373