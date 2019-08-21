NOTICE: Estate of David Ernest Ecker

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX
FILE NO. 19-012818-DE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENTS ESTATE
Estate of David Ernest Ecker, Date of Birth: 01/03/1946
TO ALL CREDITORS:
The decedent, David Ernest Ecker, died on June 22, 2019.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Sallie Jo Ecker, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice
This notice is published on August 21, 2019.
Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)
215 South Lake Street
Boyne City, MI 49712
(231) 582-7911
Sallie Jo Ecker, Personal Representative
5229 Thumb Lake Road
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
(810) 618-4210