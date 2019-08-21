NOTICE: Estate of David Ernest Ecker

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

FILE NO. 19-012818-DE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENTS ESTATE

Estate of David Ernest Ecker, Date of Birth: 01/03/1946

TO ALL CREDITORS:

The decedent, David Ernest Ecker, died on June 22, 2019.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Sallie Jo Ecker, personal representative or to both the probate court at 301 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720 and the personal representative within four months after the date of publication of this notice

This notice is published on August 21, 2019.

Kevin G. Klevorn (P35531)

215 South Lake Street

Boyne City, MI 49712

(231) 582-7911

Sallie Jo Ecker, Personal Representative

5229 Thumb Lake Road

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

(810) 618-4210