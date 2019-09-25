NOTICE: Election registration notice

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2019 FOR THE FOLLOWING …

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR

THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

FOR THE FOLLOWING TOWNSHIPS IN CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

THO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF BOYNE CITY, CITY OF CHARLEVOIX, CITY OF EAST JORDAN, BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of any of the above- mentioned City or Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City or Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City or Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any other manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 21, 2019.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the local Clerk’s offices listed below:

Boyne Valley Township Hall

2489 Railroad Street,

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,

November 2 & 3 2019, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Chandler Township Hall

07620 Chandler Hill Road,

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Special Hours Saturday,

November 2, 2019, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

and Sunday, November 3, 2019,

2 p.m.-7 p.m.

Hudson Township Hall

07865 Reynolds Road,

Elmira, MI 49730

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,

November 2 & 3, 2019,

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Melrose Township Hall

04289 M-75 N,

Walloon Lake, MI 49796

Special Hours Saturday,

November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Boyne City Hall

319 N. Lake Street,

Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,

November 2 & 3, 2019, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Charlevoix City Hall

210 State Street,

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Special Hours Saturday,

November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

East Jordan City Hall

201 Main Street,

East Jordan, MI 49727

Special Hours Saturday,

November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This election is for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices:

City of Boyne City, Precinct 16 City Commissioners

City of East Jordan, Precinct 21 City Commissioners

City of Charlevoix Ward 1 Council Member

City of Charlevoix Ward 2 Council Member

City of Charlevoix Ward 3 Council Member

Voting on the following proposal (s):

BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL 3 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne Falls Public Schools, 01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls, Michigan 49713-0356, telephone: (231) 549-2211.

VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SCHOOL BUS PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT To EXCEED $460,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area Schools, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-256 I.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.