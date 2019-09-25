NOTICE: Election registration notice

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR
THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY
NOVEMBER 5, 2019
FOR THE FOLLOWING TOWNSHIPS IN CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN
THO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE CITY OF BOYNE CITY, CITY OF CHARLEVOIX, CITY OF EAST JORDAN, BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS:
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of any of the above- mentioned City or Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the City or Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the City or Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.
The last day to register in any other manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, October 21, 2019.
After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the local Clerk’s offices listed below:
Boyne Valley Township Hall
2489 Railroad Street,
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,
November 2 & 3 2019, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Chandler Township Hall
07620 Chandler Hill Road,
Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Special Hours Saturday,
November 2, 2019, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
and Sunday, November 3, 2019,
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Hudson Township Hall
07865 Reynolds Road,
Elmira, MI 49730
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,
November 2 & 3, 2019,
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Melrose Township Hall
04289 M-75 N,
Walloon Lake, MI 49796
Special Hours Saturday,
November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Boyne City Hall
319 N. Lake Street,
Boyne City, MI 49712
Special Hours Saturday and Sunday,
November 2 & 3, 2019, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Charlevoix City Hall
210 State Street,
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Special Hours Saturday,
November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
East Jordan City Hall
201 Main Street,
East Jordan, MI 49727
Special Hours Saturday,
November 2, 2019, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
This election is for the purpose of electing officials for the following offices:
City of Boyne City, Precinct 16 City Commissioners
City of East Jordan, Precinct 21 City Commissioners
City of Charlevoix Ward 1 Council Member
City of Charlevoix Ward 2 Council Member
City of Charlevoix Ward 3 Council Member
Voting on the following proposal (s):
BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE PROPOSAL 3 MILLS FOR 10 YEARS
Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Boyne Falls Public Schools, 01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls, Michigan 49713-0356, telephone: (231) 549-2211.
VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS
GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SCHOOL BUS PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT To EXCEED $460,000
Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area Schools, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-256 I.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.