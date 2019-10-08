NOTICE: Election accuracy test

City of Boyne City
October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
319 N. Lake Street Boyne City, MI 49712
City of Charlevoix
October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
210 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720
City of East Jordan
October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727
Boyne Valley Township
October 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
2489 Railroad Street, Boyne Falls, MI 49713
Hudson Township
October 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, MI 49730
The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.
CECELIA BORTHS
Charlevoix County Clerk