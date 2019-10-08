NOTICE: Election accuracy test

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the November 5, 2019 Special Election has been scheduled for all jurisdictions. Please see below for the dates, times, and locations.

City of Boyne City

October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

319 N. Lake Street Boyne City, MI 49712

City of Charlevoix

October 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

210 State Street, Charlevoix, MI 49720

City of East Jordan

October 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

201 Main Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

Boyne Valley Township

October 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.

2489 Railroad Street, Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Hudson Township

October 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, MI 49730

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program used to record and count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of law.

CECELIA BORTHS

Charlevoix County Clerk