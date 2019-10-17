NOTICE: County Commissioners minutes

October 17, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
63
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS OCTOBER 9, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Four Commissioners were present. Excused: Commissioners Robert Draves and Nancy Ferguson.
Motion approved the agenda as amended to add Cheryl Young under new business to give a veteran’s affairs update.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-113, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #19-115, Whiting Park Timber Harvest.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:53 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk

