NOTICE: County Commissioners minutes

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Four Commissioners were present. Excused: Commissioners Robert Draves and Nancy Ferguson.

Motion approved the agenda as amended to add Cheryl Young under new business to give a veteran’s affairs update.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-113, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #19-115, Whiting Park Timber Harvest.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:53 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk