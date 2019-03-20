NOTICE: County Board synopsis

News

Notices Boyne City Gazette 74

Synopsis of the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners meeting held March 13.

Synopsis of the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners meeting held March 13.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS MARCH 13, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on March 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-023, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #19-024, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved to set a public hearing for May 17th for the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Grant Application for phase 3 of the Trail.

Motion approved the East Jordan Resolution to Establish a Commercial Rehabilitation District.

Motion approved Resolution #19-025, Master Agreement Resolution.

Motion approved Resolution #19-026, Proposal for Rooftop Units.

Motion approved Resolution #19-027, Award Roofing Proposal.

Motion approved Resolution #19-028, HVAC Cleaning.

Motion approved Resolution #19-029, Inmate Medical Services Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #19-030, Evangeline Township, Eveline Township, Hayes Township, Melrose Township, Norwood Township, St. James Township, South Arm Township and Wilson Township and Charlevoix County.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Commissioner Reinhardt moved to go into closed session to consider the purchase or lease of real property at 10:57 a.m., seconded by Commissioner Ferguson.

The Chairman went back into open session at 11:12 a.m.

Motion approved to instruct Kevin Shepard to prepare a letter outlining the terms discussed in closed session concerning the Lighthouse purchase.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:25 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk