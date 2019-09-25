NOTICE: County board synopsis, Sept. 11

September 25, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
161
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met on September 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-098, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved to receive and file the communication from Cheboygan County.
Motion approved Resolution #19-099, Public Hearing Notice.
Motion approved Resolution #19-100, Server Licensing.
Motion approved Resolution #19-101, On-Line Services for BS & A Building Safety Department.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board Members presented their Liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk

Leave a Reply