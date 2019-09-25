NOTICE: County board synopsis, Sept. 11

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met on September 11, 2019 …
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS SEPTEMBER 11, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met on September 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-098, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved to receive and file the communication from Cheboygan County.
Motion approved Resolution #19-099, Public Hearing Notice.
Motion approved Resolution #19-100, Server Licensing.
Motion approved Resolution #19-101, On-Line Services for BS & A Building Safety Department.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board Members presented their Liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:00 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk