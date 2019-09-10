NOTICE: County board synopsis, Aug. 28

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on August 28, 2019 at 6:05 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-093 Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #19-094, Agreement for Professional Engineering Services.

Motion approved Resolution #19-095, 2019-20, P.A. 416 Grant Application Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #19-096, Transit Agency Procurement Policy.

Motion approved Resolution #19-097, Amend Subsidiary Fund Budgets.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Sheriff Vondra presented his report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 8:26 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths,

County Clerk