NOTICE: County Board synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS NOVEMBER 13, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix …

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on November 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused, George T. Lasater.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-123, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #19-124, Retirement of Dave Rauch.

Commissioner Roloff moved to set the Committee of the whole meeting for Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the Sanitary code. Seconded by Commissioner Draves.

Motion approved Resolution #19-125, Snow plowing for the Charlevoix Senior Center.

Motion approved Resolution #19-126, Snow plowing for the East Jordan Senior Center.

Motion approved Resolution #19-127, Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program.

Kevin Shepard gave his Administrative Report.

Moved by Commissioner Draves and seconded by Commissioner Ferguson to waive the rules to take action on the fog signal building at Beaver head light station.

Moved by Commissioner Ferguson and seconded by Commissioner Roloff to accept the bid from Gillespie Enterprises to work on the erosion at the fog signal building.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Moved by Commissioner Roloff and seconded by Commissioner Christensen to cancel the night meeting scheduled for November 27, 2019.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:45 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk