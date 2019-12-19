NOTICE: County Board minutes

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS DECEMBER 11, 2019
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS SYNOPSIS DECEMBER 11, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met at Bear River Health, Boyne Falls location on December 11, 2019 at 9:38 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Absent: George T. Lasater.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-128, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #19-129, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Board acted on various committee appointments.
Motion approved Resolution #19-130, Employee Co-Insurance.
Motion approved Resolution #19-131, Resolution to Adopt the Annual Exemption Option as set forth in 2011 Public Act 152, the Publicly Funded Health Insurance Contribution Act.
Motion approved Resolution #19-132, Beaver Island Meal Program.
Motion approved Resolution #19-133, Beaver Island Meal Program.
Motion approved Resolution #19-134, Remonumentation Grant Application for 2020.
Motion approved Resolution #19-135, Agreement for Professional Services.
Motion approved Resolution #19-136, Transit Advertising Partnership/Agreement Between Bay Area Transportation Authority and Charlevoix County.
Motion approved Resolution #19-137, Charlevoix County Closure Policy.
Motion approved Resolution #19-138, Michigan Indigent Defense Commission Grant.
Motion approved Resolution #19-139, Agreement for NLEA Services.
Motion approved Resolution #19-140, Approval of St Marys Cement Charlevoix Combined Brownfield Plan Amendment.
Motion approved Resolution #19-141, Whiting Park Tractor.
Motion approved to schedule a public hearing for January 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. for the Parks and Recreation Plan.
Motion approved to set the first regular Board of Commissioner’s in 2020 for January 8th at 9:30 a.m.
Motion approved to cancel the December night meeting because it falls on Christmas.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 11:46 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cecelia Borths, County Clerk