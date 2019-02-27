BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
NOTICE: County Board meeting

— February 27, 2019

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS February 13, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-009, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #19-010, Marine Grant Renewal.
Motion approved Resolution #19-011, Fair Housing Resolution.
Motion approved Resolution #19-012, County Clerk Petty Cash.
Motion approved Resolution #19-013, District Court Petty Cash.
Motion approved Resolution #19-014, Deputies Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #19-015, Linear Security.
Motion approved Resolution #19-016, FY 2020 Resolution of Intent.
Motion approved Resolution #19-017, Landscaping Improvements.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:45 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

