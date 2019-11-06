NOTICE: County Board meeting

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS OCTOBER 23, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on October 23, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Six

Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-116, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #19-117, Agreement for Extension Services.

Motion approved Resolution #19-118, Lease Agreement Between Charlevoix County and Boyne Area Seniors.

Motion approved Resolution #19-119, Natural Gas Service.

Motion approved Resolution #19-120, CDBG Program Administrative Agreement Renewal.

Motion approved Resolution #19-121, Agreement for Purchase of Standing Timber.

Motion approved Resolution #19-122, Township & City Clerk’s Report 2019 Apportionment Report.

Motion approved to waive the rules and act on bids to remove the maple tree on Mason Street.

Motion approved to award the bid for removing the maple tree on Mason Street to H & H Tree service, as long as it is done within the next 2 weeks.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board member presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the chair at 7:49 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk