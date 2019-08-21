NOTICE: County Board Aug. 13 synopsis

News

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met on August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: Commissioner Ferguson



Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-087, Approve County Expenditures.

Motion approved Resolution #19-088, Grandvue Operating Transfer.

Motion approved Resolution #19-089, Michigan Community Resolution and Intergovernmental Agreement to Manage Floodplain Development for the National Flood Insurance Program.

Motion approved Resolution #19-090, Foot Care Fee Change.

Motion approved Resolution #19-091, Funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Motion approved Resolution #19-092, Medicare Prescription Drug Bill of 2003.

Motion approved to waive the rules to act on a purchasing request.

Motion approved to allow the purchase of 2 air conditioners, not to exceed $3,000.

The Board set the date of August 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. for the Committee of the Whole meeting to review budgets.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board Members presented their Liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:41 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk