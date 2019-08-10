NOTICE chicken product recall

Taylor Farms Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 342 pounds of breaded chicken products due to a processing defect that may have led to undercooking of products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced August 3, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 14.75-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Parmesan Topped Chicken with Spaghetti” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/14/19 and 8/15/19 represented on the label.

12.5-oz. sealed clear trays containing “Homestyle Fried Chicken Dinner” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/13/19 and 8/14/19 represented on the label.

9-oz. cardboard trays with plastic lids containing “Breaded Chicken Breast” with lot codes TFIL215A001 and TFIL216A001 and “Use by” dates 8/09/19 and 8/10/19 represented on the label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. or P-21794” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia where the products are sold in the deli section of retailers. The problem was discovered when the recalling firm notified FSIS of a consumer complaint. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact the Taylor Farms’ press team at press@taylorfarms.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can the Taylor Farms’ Customer Hotline at 855-455-0098. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.