NOTICE – Charlevoix Transit selling buses

ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS

Charlevoix County Transit will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles. Bid deadline …

ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS

Charlevoix County Transit will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles. Bid deadline is 12:00p.m. (noon) on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Bus 47 2007 ElDorado

Medium Duty Bus

258,143 miles

VIN: 1HVBTAFM22H587844

Bus 57 2007 ElDorado

Medium Duty Bus

204,437 miles

VIN: 1GBE5V197F425191

Bus 103 2010 ElDorado

Cutaway Bus

258,945 miles

VIN: 1FDFE4FP7ADA15494

Bus 111 2011 ElDorado

Cutaway Bus

289,099 miles

VIN: 1FDFE4FS5BDA28102

All vehicles are in fair condition with varying degrees of mechanical and/or structural deficiency.

All vehicles will be sold AS IS, with no warranties. It is the bidder’s responsibility to inspect vehicles prior to bidding.

Questions regarding vehicle condition should be directed to Vic or Gary at 231.582.6900 or via email to info@cctransit.org.

Bid packets are available on the Charlevoix County Website, at the Transit’s Business Office or a packet can be mailed or emailed upon request.

Sealed bids should be submitted in person or via mail to the following:

BIDS

Charlevoix County Transit

1050 Brockway

Boyne City, MI 49712