NOTICE – Charlevoix Transit selling buses— January 8, 2019
ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS
Charlevoix County Transit will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles. Bid deadline is 12:00p.m. (noon) on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Bus 47 2007 ElDorado
Medium Duty Bus
258,143 miles
VIN: 1HVBTAFM22H587844
Bus 57 2007 ElDorado
Medium Duty Bus
204,437 miles
VIN: 1GBE5V197F425191
Bus 103 2010 ElDorado
Cutaway Bus
258,945 miles
VIN: 1FDFE4FP7ADA15494
Bus 111 2011 ElDorado
Cutaway Bus
289,099 miles
VIN: 1FDFE4FS5BDA28102
All vehicles are in fair condition with varying degrees of mechanical and/or structural deficiency.
All vehicles will be sold AS IS, with no warranties. It is the bidder’s responsibility to inspect vehicles prior to bidding.
Questions regarding vehicle condition should be directed to Vic or Gary at 231.582.6900 or via email to info@cctransit.org.
Bid packets are available on the Charlevoix County Website, at the Transit’s Business Office or a packet can be mailed or emailed upon request.
Sealed bids should be submitted in person or via mail to the following:
BIDS
Charlevoix County Transit
1050 Brockway
Boyne City, MI 49712