NOTICE: Charlevoix County election registration notice

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION

FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY MAY 7, 2019

FOR THE FOLLOWING

TOWNSHIPS …

TOWNSHIPS IN CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN

THO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF BAY, CHANDLER, HUDSON AND SOUTH ARM TOWNSHIPS:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of any of the above- mentioned Townships who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any other manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, April 22, 2019.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL168.492) at the local Clerk’s offices listed below:

• Bay Township Hall

05045 Boyne City Road,

Boyne City, MI 49712

Special Hours Saturday,

May 4, 2019 9 a.m-5 p.m.

• Chandler Township Hall

07620 Chandler Hill Road,

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

Special Hours Saturday,

May 4, 2019 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Hudson Township Hall

07865 Reynolds Road,

Elmira, MI 49730

Special Hours Saturday and Sunday, May 4 & 5, 2019 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

• South Arm Township

02811 South M-66

East Jordan, MI 49727

Special Hours Saturday,

May 4, 2019 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

This election is for the purpose of:

Voting on the following proposal (s):

BAY TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE

This proposal reestablishes the 1.0 mill road millage previously approved by the electors, which expires after the December 2018 levy, for the purpose of providing funds for township road improvements.

Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by Bay Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, against taxable property in the Township be renewed to the originally voted 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), and levied for three years, 2019 through 2021 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for construction and maintenance of roads within Bay Township, and shall the Township levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $162,345 for the Township in 2019.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained from the Bay Township Clerk 05045 Boyne City Road, Boyne City, Michigan 49712, telephone: (231)675-3457

ELLSWORTH COMMUNITY

SCHOOL OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE

AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BYLAW 18.3557 MILLS FOR 5 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Ellsworth Community School, 9467 Park Street, Ellsworth, Michigan 49729-9679, telephone: (231) 588-2544.

VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SCHOOL BUS PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $460,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area Schools, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-2561.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE THAT THE BONDS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, IF APPROVED BY A MAJORITY VOTE OF THE ELECTORS AT THIS ELECTION, WILL BE GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BONDS PAYABLE FROM GENERAL AD VALOREM TAXES.