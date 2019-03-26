NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notice

ELECTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

TO THE ELECTORS OF THE FOLLOWING CITIES/TOWNSHIPS CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MICHIGAN TO BE HELD MAY 7, 2019

To the qualified electors of the following Cities/Townships notice is hereby given that a Special Election will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, for the purpose of:

Voting on the following proposal (s): (if any)

BAY TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE

This proposal reestablishes the 1.0 mill road millage previously approved by the electors, which expires after the December 2018 levy, for the purpose of providing funds for township road improvements.

Shall the limitation on the amount of ad valorem taxes which may be levied by Bay Township, Charlevoix County, Michigan, against taxable property in the Township be renewed to the originally voted 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), and levied for three years, 2019 through 2021 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for construction and maintenance of roads within Bay Township, and shall the Township levy such millage for these purposes? If approved and levied in its entirety, this millage would raise an estimated $162,345 for the Township in 2019.

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the Bay Township Clerk’s office 05045 Boyne City, MI 49712 (231)582-3594.

ELLSWORTH COMMUNITY SCHOOL

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.3557 mills ($18.3557 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ellsworth Community School, Antrim and Charlevoix Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2020 to 2024, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2020 is approximately $769,335 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2019 tax levy)?

ELLSWORTH COMMUNITY SCHOOL

OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSAL EXEMPTING PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE

AND OTHER PROPERTY EXEMPTED BYLAW 18.3557 MILLS FOR 5 YEARS

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Ellsworth Community School, 9467 Park Street, Ellsworth, Michigan 49729-9679, telephone: (231) 588-2544.

VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS

BONDING PROPOSAL

Shall Vanderbilt Area Schools, Otsego, Charlevoix and Cheboygan Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Four Hundred Sixty Thousand Dollars ($460,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of:

remodeling and equipping and re-equipping a school building; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for a school building, and purchasing school buses?

The following is for informational purposes only:

The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2019 is 3 mills ($3.00 on each

$1.,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is three (3) years. The estimated simple average· annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited, and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

VANDERBILT AREA SCHOOLS

GENERAL OBLIGATION UNLIMITED TAX BOND PROPOSAL FOR BUILDING AND SCHOOL BUS PURPOSES IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $460,000

Full text of the ballot proposition may be obtained at the administrative offices of Vanderbilt Area Schools, 947 Donovan Street, Vanderbilt, Michigan 49795-9773, telephone: (989) 983-2561.

Donna Heeres

Banks Township, Clerk

6020 Center Street

Ellsworth, MI 49729

(231)588-6126

Wendy Simmons

Bay Township, Clerk

08266 Horton Bay North

Petoskey, MI 49770

(231)675-3457

Myron Matz

Chandler Township, Clerk

06912 Matz Road

Boyne Falls, MI 49713

(231)549-2596

Cindi Lambdin

Hudson Township, Clerk

04621 Woodin Road

Vanderbilt, MI 49795

(989)464-9009

Cheryl Potter Browe,

County Clerk

203 Antrim Street

Charlevoix, MI 49720

231-547-7200

The Polls of said election will be open at 7 o’clock a.m. and will remain open until 8 o’clock p.m. of said day of election.

List of all polling place locations:

Banks Township Hall 588-6126

6520 Center Street, Ellsworth, MI 49729

Bay Township Hall 582-3594

05045 Boyne City Rd., Boyne City, 49712

Chandler Township Hall 549-3404

07620 Chandler Hill Rd., Boyne Falls, 49713

Hudson Township Hall 549-2646

07865 Reynolds Rd., Elmira, 49730