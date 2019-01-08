NOTICE – Charlevoix County Commissioners Jan. 2 synopsis— January 8, 2019
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS JANUARY 2, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.
Motion approved to appoint Chris Christensen as Chairman.
Motion approved to appoint Ron Reinhardt as Vice-Chairman.
Board appointed their Liaisons.
Approved Meeting Schedule
Audit Committee: First Wednesday prior to the B & G meeting &
The 3rd Wed. prior to Personnel meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Board of Commissioners: Second Wed., monthly, 9:30 a.m.
Fourth Wed., monthly, 6:00 p.m.
Committee of the Whole: As necessary (no set Schedule)
Personnel / Internal
Government Committee:
Third Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Public Safety / Judicial / Building
And Grounds Committee:
First Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Motion approved Resolution #19-001, Adopt 2019-2020 Rules of Procedures of the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners.
Motion approved Resolution #19-002, Publication of Board Minutes.
Motion approved Resolution #19-003, Depository Resolution.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:30 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk
