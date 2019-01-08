NOTICE – Charlevoix County Commissioners Jan. 2 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS JANUARY 2, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County …

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SYNOPSIS JANUARY 2, 2019

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.



Motion approved to appoint Chris Christensen as Chairman.

Motion approved to appoint Ron Reinhardt as Vice-Chairman.

Board appointed their Liaisons.

Approved Meeting Schedule

Audit Committee: First Wednesday prior to the B & G meeting &

The 3rd Wed. prior to Personnel meeting at 8:30 a.m.

Board of Commissioners: Second Wed., monthly, 9:30 a.m.

Fourth Wed., monthly, 6:00 p.m.

Committee of the Whole: As necessary (no set Schedule)

Personnel / Internal

Government Committee:

Third Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.

Public Safety / Judicial / Building

And Grounds Committee:

First Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.

Motion approved Resolution #19-001, Adopt 2019-2020 Rules of Procedures of the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners.

Motion approved Resolution #19-002, Publication of Board Minutes.

Motion approved Resolution #19-003, Depository Resolution.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:30 a.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk