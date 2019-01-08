BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
January 8, 2019 - Gov. Whitmer signs equal pay directive
January 8, 2019 - Report on child care in Northern MI
January 8, 2019 - NOTICE – Charlevoix County Commissioners Jan. 2 synopsis
January 8, 2019 - NOTICE – Charlevoix Transit selling buses
January 8, 2019 - Land Bank funds to help rural areas fight blight

NOTICE – Charlevoix County Commissioners Jan. 2 synopsis

— January 8, 2019

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS JANUARY 2, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved to appoint Chris Christensen as Chairman.
Motion approved to appoint Ron Reinhardt as Vice-Chairman.
Board appointed their Liaisons.
Approved Meeting Schedule
Audit Committee: First Wednesday prior to the B & G meeting &
The 3rd Wed. prior to Personnel meeting at 8:30 a.m.
Board of Commissioners: Second Wed., monthly, 9:30 a.m.
Fourth Wed., monthly, 6:00 p.m.
Committee of the Whole: As necessary (no set Schedule)
Personnel / Internal
Government Committee:
Third Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Public Safety / Judicial / Building
And Grounds Committee:
First Wed., monthly 9:30 a.m.
Motion approved Resolution #19-001, Adopt 2019-2020 Rules of Procedures of the Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners.
Motion approved Resolution #19-002, Publication of Board Minutes.
Motion approved Resolution #19-003, Depository Resolution.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:30 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe, County Clerk

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:37 PM EST on January 08, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM EST on January 10, 2019
Snow
Tuesday
Snow
90%
Snow
Tuesday Night
Snow
90%
Snow Showers
Wednesday
Snow Showers
50%
Chance of Snow
Wednesday Night
Chance of Snow
40%
Wunderground.com

Past Stories

Categories

January 2019
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  