NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, June 26

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met at Raven Hill Discovery Center on July 24, 2019 at 6:05 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Excused: Ronald Reinhardt.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved to appoint Kevin Shepard as the officer delegate, on behalf of the Board to the 2019 MERS Retirement Conference.

Motion approved Resolution #19-081, Trial Court Funding Commission Interim Report.

Motion approved Resolution #19-082, 2019/2020 Child Care Budget.

Motion approved Resolution #19-083, Gosling Czubak Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #19-084, MGT Consulting Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #19-085, Friend of the Court MGT Consulting Agreement.

Motion approved Resolution #19-086, Vital Records Software.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 7:10 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cecelia Borths, County Clerk