NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Jan. 9 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS January 9, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on January 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Five Commissioners were present. Absent, George T. Lasater.

Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-004, Approve County Expenditures.
Motion approved Resolution #19-005, Grandvue Operating Transfer.
Motion approved Resolution #19-006, Equalization Data Extraction.
Motion approved Resolution #19-007, Beaver Island Meal Program.
Motion approved Resolution #19-008, Beaver Island Meal Program.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Sheriff Vondra presented his report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Commissioner Ferguson moved to go into closed session to consult with its attorney regarding the pending class action case of Zettel v County of Charlevoix at 10:15 a.m., seconded by Commissioner Draves.
The Chairman went back into open session at 10:30 a.m.
Motion approved to retain the services of Civil Counsel to handle the above-named lawsuit.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 10:35 a.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk

