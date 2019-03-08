BOYNE CITY GAZETTE
March 8, 2019 - NOW HIRING – The Brook seeks kitchen attendant
March 8, 2019 - NOW HIRING – Cook wanted at The Brook
March 8, 2019 - NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 27 synopsis
March 8, 2019 - NOTICE: Floodplain ordinance
March 7, 2019 - Benefit for Boyne boy with cancer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS FEBRUARY 27, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.

Motion approved the agenda as amended.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-018, Amend Veteran’s Affairs Budget.
Motion approved Resolution #19-019, Grant Administration Consulting Agreement. Chairman Christensen abstained.
Motion approved Resolution #19-020, MAC By -Laws
Motion approved Resolution #19-021, Deer Lake Dam Inspection Services Contract.
Motion approved Resolution #19-022, Appointment of Magistrate.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
Commissioner Ferguson moved to go into closed session to consider a written memo from our attorney dated February 22, 2019 at 6:50 p.m., seconded by Commissioner Roloff.
The Chairman went back into open session at 7:10 p.m.
Motion approved to direct Civil Counsel to write a letter to the insurance company concerning the denial of coverage.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 7:12 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk

