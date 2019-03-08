NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board Feb. 27 synopsis

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on February 27, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Six Commissioners were present.



Motion approved the agenda as amended.

Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.

Motion approved Resolution #19-018, Amend Veteran’s Affairs Budget.

Motion approved Resolution #19-019, Grant Administration Consulting Agreement. Chairman Christensen abstained.

Motion approved Resolution #19-020, MAC By -Laws

Motion approved Resolution #19-021, Deer Lake Dam Inspection Services Contract.

Motion approved Resolution #19-022, Appointment of Magistrate.

Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.

Board members presented their liaison reports.

Commissioner Ferguson moved to go into closed session to consider a written memo from our attorney dated February 22, 2019 at 6:50 p.m., seconded by Commissioner Roloff.

The Chairman went back into open session at 7:10 p.m.

Motion approved to direct Civil Counsel to write a letter to the insurance company concerning the denial of coverage.

The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Chair at 7:12 p.m.

Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.

Cheryl Potter Browe,

County Clerk