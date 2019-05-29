NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board April 24 synopsis

May 29, 2019
Boyne City Gazette
142
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SYNOPSIS APRIL 24, 2019
The Charlevoix County Board of Commissioners met in the Charlevoix County Commissioners Room on May 22, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Five Commissioners were present. Absent: Shirley Roloff.
Motion approved the agenda as presented.
Motion approved the consent agenda as presented.
Motion approved Resolution #19-055, North Country Community Mental Health Authority.
Motion approved Resolution #19-056, Award Proposal for Planning Consulting Services Recreation Plan Update.
Motion approved Resolution #19-057, Equalization Internship Affiliation Agreement.
Motion approved Resolution #19-058, Project Authorization FY2019 Section 5311 Operating Formula Grants.
Motion approved Resolution #19-059, Project Authorization FY 2018 Section (b) bus and Bus Facilities Competitive Program.
Motion approved Resolution #19-060, Michigan Community Resolution and Intergovernmental Agreement to Manage Floodplain Development for the National Flood Insurance Program.
Motion approved Resolution #19-061, Retirement of Cherie Browe.
Kevin Shepard gave his administrator’s report.
Board members presented their liaison reports.
The meeting was adjourned to the call of the Clerk at 7:40 p.m.
Complete copies of Board minutes can be found on the County website, www.charlevoixcounty.org.
Cheryl Potter Browe,
County Clerk

