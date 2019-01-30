NOTICE: Building height ordinance 2nd reading

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

COUNTY OF CHARLEVOIX

SECOND READING AND CONSIDERATION OF PROPOSED AMENDMENTS REGARDING MAXIMUM BUILDING HEIGHTS

At a regular Boyne City City Commission Meeting held at City Hall on January 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. ordinances amendments Section 20-10 and 20.20 of the Article XX Schedule of Regulations and Section 10.50(C) of the Article X Central Business District and Section 11.04(C) of Article XI Transitional Commercial District and schedule were presented as a first reading.

A second reading is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

This Ordinance shall become effective fifteen (15) days from its enactment.

First Reading: Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Second Reading: Tuesday, February 12, 2019